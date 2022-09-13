Emmys 2022 Candid Moments You Didn't See on TV

Watch : Emmys 2022: Must-See Moments

Now that the 2022 Emmys are over, one question remains: What show do you want to watch next?

Maybe you'll pop on Ted Lasso, which won Outstanding Comedy Series. Or, perhaps you'll binge-watch Succession again after it received the Outstanding Drama Series trophy. And for those who still haven't seen The White Lotus yet, it racking up a whole bunch of Emmys—including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series—might convince you to give it a try.

Kenan Thompson hosted the 74th Emmy Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. And even if your favorite show didn't take home a trophy (you can see the full list of winners here), there were plenty of memorable moments, from the fierce red carpet fashion and an epic opening number to the heartfelt speeches and surprise star-studded appearances.

There may have been a few off-script moments you didn't catch as well. Want to replay the big night? Well, E! News is here to help.