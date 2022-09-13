Quinta Brunson Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Onstage Emmys Bit Amid Backlash

Watch : Quinta Brunson "Feels Good" About Representing Teachers on TV

Quinta Brunson is focused on celebrating her historic win.



During the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, the Abbott Elementary creator became the second Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the ABC pilot.

But before Quinta accepted her trophy onstage, comedians Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel introduced the category with a bit that involved the latter lying lifelessly on the stage. It was a bit that Jimmy remained committed to, even throughout Quinta's acceptance speech—which sparked backlash on social media.



Immediately, after her win, Quinta reflected on the incident backstage with reporters. "I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don't know, I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much," she said in a video shared on TikTok Sept. 13. "I don't know what the Internet thinks, but…I know him. Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott…and he Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time, and he was so excited that it was going to be on ABC."