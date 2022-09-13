Quinta Brunson Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Onstage Emmys Bit Amid Backlash

After Jimmy Kimmel remained onstage as part of a bit as Quinta Brunson received her Emmy win, the Abbott Elementary creator is responding to the much-talked-about moment.

By Kisha Forde Sep 13, 2022 12:27 PMTags
AwardsEmmysCelebritiesJimmy KimmelNBCU
Watch: Quinta Brunson "Feels Good" About Representing Teachers on TV

Quinta Brunson is focused on celebrating her historic win.
 
During the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, the Abbott Elementary creator became the second Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the ABC pilot.

But before Quinta accepted her trophy onstage, comedians Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel introduced the category with a bit that involved the latter lying lifelessly on the stage. It was a bit that Jimmy remained committed to, even throughout Quinta's acceptance speech—which sparked backlash on social media.
 
Immediately, after her win, Quinta reflected on the incident backstage with reporters. "I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don't know, I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much," she said in a video shared on TikTok Sept. 13. "I don't know what the Internet thinks, but…I know him. Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott…and he Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time, and he was so excited that it was going to be on ABC."

photos
See the Winners of the 2022 Emmys

As Quinta noted, the moment was so overwhelming she wasn't worried about much else. "So, I think in that moment I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there, I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers, I'm a huge fan of Will Arnett," she continued. "So, I was wrapped up in the moment."
 
Quinta jokingly added, "Tomorrow, maybe I'll mad at him. I'm gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don't know, we'll see what happens."

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

2
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

3

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks All Grown Up at the 2022 Emmys

During Quinta's acceptance speech, Jimmy faced backlash from social media users for not exiting stage left and remaining in place as the actress thanked her loved ones.

"Jimmy Kimmel should've left the stage during Quinta's speech," one user wrote on Twitter. "Highly disrespectful." Another added, "Not really feeling Jimmy Kimmel staying on the ground while Quinta accepting her award. Joke was stale." In the comments section of Quinta's response included on TikTok, one user wrote, "Quinta not being upset doesn't mean Jimmy wasn't in the wrong. Like two things can be true."

Jimmy has not publicly commented on the backlash.
 
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

2
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

3

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks All Grown Up at the 2022 Emmys

4

Quinta Brunson Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Onstage Emmys Bit

5

Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 Emmys

Latest News

Exclusive

Zendaya Reveals How She Celebrated Historic Emmys Win With Tom Holland

Exclusive

How Mark Tuan Plans to Showcase Another Side of Himself on New Tour

Emmys 2022 Candid Moments You Didn't See on TV

Quinta Brunson Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Onstage Emmys Bit

See Stars Change From 2022 Emmys Outfits to Stylish After-Party Looks

Tori Spelling's Best Friend and "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

Exclusive

Dylan Dreyer's Positive Message to Kids Is Brighter Than Any Forecast