See Stars Make a Quick Change From 2022 Emmys Outfits to Stylish After-Party Looks

The fierce looks of the 2022 Emmys didn’t stop at the red carpet. See what Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Kenan Thompson and more wore to the after-parties below.

Change clothes and go was the vibe for the 2022 Emmys

On Sept. 12, stars gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night. And while the show was filled with unforgettable moments and stylish looks, it's the after-party fashion that still has everyone talking.

Sydney Sweeney, who wore a custom Oscar de la Renta floral gown to the award show, slipped into a sexy sleek green dress for the HBO after-party. The Euphoria actress paired the look with a pair of black platform heels and dangling silver earrings. 

While Alexandra Daddario lit up the Emmys red carpet with a beige embellished gown, she went all black for the HBO after-party, wearing a stunning two-piece suit with large buttons down the front of the blazer.

Zendaya, who took home the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in Euphoria, attended the HBO after-party wearing a plunging floor-length red gown.

The ladies weren't the only ones heating up the night with their looks. Kenan Thompson, who hosted the Emmys 2022, had many outfit changes throughout the evening, one of which included a purple suit with a velvet jacket. For the Governors Ball after-party, he opted for a baby blue suit and dark-colored sunglasses.

Want to see more of your favorite celebs at the 2022 Emmys after-parties? Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

David Livingston/Getty Images
Zendaya
BACKGRID
Sydney Sweeney
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Kenan Thompson
Backgrid
Larry David
Backgrid
Andrew Form and Alexandra Dadario

