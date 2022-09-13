See Stars Make a Quick Change From 2022 Emmys Outfits to Stylish After-Party Looks

Watch : Adele, RuPaul & More Win at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

Change clothes and go was the vibe for the 2022 Emmys.

On Sept. 12, stars gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night. And while the show was filled with unforgettable moments and stylish looks, it's the after-party fashion that still has everyone talking.

Sydney Sweeney, who wore a custom Oscar de la Renta floral gown to the award show, slipped into a sexy sleek green dress for the HBO after-party. The Euphoria actress paired the look with a pair of black platform heels and dangling silver earrings.

While Alexandra Daddario lit up the Emmys red carpet with a beige embellished gown, she went all black for the HBO after-party, wearing a stunning two-piece suit with large buttons down the front of the blazer.

Zendaya, who took home the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in Euphoria, attended the HBO after-party wearing a plunging floor-length red gown.