How Mark Tuan Plans to Showcase Another Side of Himself on New Tour

The other side of Mark Tuan is looking pretty impressive.
Since entering the music scene in 2014 with K-pop boy band GOT7, the 29-year-old has accomplished many dreams while also earning millions of fans all over the world.
But after releasing his first full solo project—the introspective album—The Other Side, Mark is ready to travel across the United States and connect with admirers in a whole new way.
"As a group, you're with a company and you just got to be more careful about certain things," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I think for this album, since I'm doing this independently, I had more freedom about what I wanted to say and the music I wanted to make."
Since early summer, Mark has been preparing to showcase his new music for listeners throughout the states during The Other Side tour. And while GOT7 fans are used to huge flips and big stunts during concerts, Mark says his solo set will be different.
"I wanted this tour to be a little more intimate with fans because this album, I'm talking about really personal stuff," he said. "I wanted to have a better connection with the concert."
Within hours of tickets going on sale, shows in New York, San Francisco and his hometown of Los Angeles completely sold out. The news was absolutely something to smile about, especially as Mark's been nervous about how fans will receive his new music.
"I've worked for a year on this project," he explained. "The group has a certain image and a certain sound, but as soloists, we all have very different sounds and taste in music, but I think I just came back and I started experimenting with what kind of music I wanted to make and then it just came together."
When Mark kicks off his tour Oct. 3 in San Antonio, Texas, the "Lonely" singer promises to stay true to himself. Expect to see his nails painted and his fashion on point after working with a stylist.
"Fashion is a way to express yourself," he noted. "I'm always open to try new things in fashion and I enjoy it."
He's also going to be traveling on a tour bus for the very first time where he will make self-care a priority. In addition to showcasing his skincare routine on social media, Mark also partnered with Spark Aligners and gained a sense of confidence thanks to his teeth straightening journey.
"You got to take care of yourself first," he said. "By taking care of yourself, you can relax, have a good night and wake up to another great day."
And in the process, deliver a concert experience that will leave fans buzzing with excitement.
"I hope they can come to the show and be touched and feel something," Mark added. "I really want this to be personal for everyone. If the show makes them feel better at the end of the day, that's what I want."