How Mark Tuan Plans to Showcase Another Side of Himself on New Tour

The other side of Mark Tuan is looking pretty impressive.

Since entering the music scene in 2014 with K-pop boy band GOT7, the 29-year-old has accomplished many dreams while also earning millions of fans all over the world.

But after releasing his first full solo project—the introspective album—The Other Side, Mark is ready to travel across the United States and connect with admirers in a whole new way.

"As a group, you're with a company and you just got to be more careful about certain things," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I think for this album, since I'm doing this independently, I had more freedom about what I wanted to say and the music I wanted to make."

Since early summer, Mark has been preparing to showcase his new music for listeners throughout the states during The Other Side tour. And while GOT7 fans are used to huge flips and big stunts during concerts, Mark says his solo set will be different.