Succession's Jesse Armstrong Shades King Charles III at 2022 Emmy Awards

The creator of Succession might take the crown for most awkward joke at the Emmy Awards.

Succession's Jesse Armstrong made a jab at King Charles III while on stage to accept the prize for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12. Also nominated in the category this year were Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets. (See all the 2022 Emmys winners here.)

At the ceremony, which was held four days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Armstrong made a joke about about Charles' succession to the throne.

Suggesting it's been "big for successions in the U.K.," Armstrong said, "Evidently, a bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles. I'm not saying we're more legitimate than that position—we'll leave that to other people. We are incredibly grateful to have this wonderful honor."

Star Brian Cox appeared to try to put a stop to it, saying, "Keep it royalist, keep it royalist."

Armstrong continued by shouting out his "extraordinary" cast and crew, which includes Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen.