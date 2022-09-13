Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech

Watch : Hannah Waddingham Addresses Ted Lasso End Rumors at 2022 Emmys

Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys.

Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."

While on stage, the actor also shared a friendly moment with presenter and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. After giving the comedian a hug, Sudeikis said, "Good to see you, brother."

The other nominees in the category were Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows.

This wasn't the first time Sudeikis gave a nod to his on and offscreen family during the Emmys. Last year, the 46-year-old jokingly called out his former SNL Lorne Michaels, who was also a guest at the ceremony, for going "to take a dump" during his acceptance speech for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award.