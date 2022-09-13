Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 Emmys

At the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance to present Outstanding Comedy Series to Ted Lasso. Get a peek of him here.

The 2022 Emmys had a Pete Davidson surprise up their sleeves.

Pete made an unannounced appearance at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to Ted Lasso

It marked the first major event for Pete since splitting with Kim Kardashian on Aug. 5.

Ted Lasso won Comedy Series for the second consecutive year, beating out Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your EnthusiasmHacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders In the Building and What We Do In the Shadows.

Before he opened the envelope, Pete gave a shout-out to Emmys host and former SNL co-star Kenan Thompson, saying, "The guy's been in the zone for the past 30 years, just making us smile, nothing but net. He's an absolute treasure and I'm honored to call him a friend."

Pete then joked, "This is just like SNL because Kenan is doing all the work and I'm refusing to say what the writers want."

It was a big night for Pete, who also got to celebrate Saturday Night Live's sixth consecutive win for Variety Sketch Series.

It will be the last opportunity for Pete to revel in a SNL win, however, as he announced his departure from the legendary sketch series in May, joining co-stars Kate McKinnonAidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney in leaving Saturday Night Live after its 47th season.

Though Pete is leaving SNL, he still has major television plans ahead of him. 

Pete is set to star in Peacock's Bupkis, based on a fictional version of his own life. Starring, written and executive produced by Davidson—and co-starring Edie Falco as Pete's mom and Joe Pesci as Pete's grandfather—the series will "combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known," according to the streamer.

The 28-year-old actor also stars alongside Kaley Cuoco in the upcoming romantic comedy Meet Cute, which hits Peacock on Sept. 21.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

