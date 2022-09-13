Fans React to Olivia Newton-John Being Left Out of 2022 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute

Olivia Newton-John was not among those honored at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Here's how fans reacted to the moment.

Watch: Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute

Olivia Newton-John's fans continue to prove their devotion to her.

Fans spoke out on social media after the British-Australian actress, who died in August at age 73, was not included in the in memoriam segment at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12. During the tribute, John Legend sang "Pieces" while the award show honored legends such as Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier and James Caan.

Olivia is, in fact, included in the Emmys' online in memoriam page, but viewers noticed that the Emmy Awards telecast didn't feature the Grease star, who had appeared in TV series including Sordid Lives: The SeriesBetteMurphy Brown and Ned and Stacey. She also made cameos in Dancing With the Stars, Loose Women, The Talk, RuPaul's Drag Race, The View and more shows.

"Hey Emmys, that was a beautiful In Memoriam tribute, but you left out Olivia Newton-John," one Twitter user said.

Another noted, "Wait but why wasn't Olivia Newton John in the #Emmys2022 memorial??"

"She is and always will be an icon," a third fan tweeted. "And you forgot her????"

photos
Olivia Newton-John's Life in Photos

Olivia's fans aren't the only ones missing her following her death on Aug. 8 (she passed away after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.) 

In the weeks since, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi has shed light on her grief after losing her mother. The 36-year-old recently reposted a quote from author Jamie Anderson that seemed to capture her feelings. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"Grief, I've learned, is really just love," the message read. "It's all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."

Olivia's husband, John Easterling, has also shared sweet words about the beloved star. 

"Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding," he said on Instagram last month. "Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural."

Calling her "the most courageous woman I've ever known," he shared, "Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long."

