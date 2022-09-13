Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage

Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had viewers fanning themselves with their near-kiss as they presented a 2022 Emmy award.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped.

The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.

Here's how it went down: Following a preview of the Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order crossover event, cameras showed a thief steal an Emmys statuette. The cameras then panned to Mariska, who just so happened to have her legs on top of Chris. "Come on!" Chris grumbled, to which Mariska said, "Do we ever get a night off?"

After a brief (and fake) police chase, Mariska and Chris apprehended the suspect. As they celebrated the triumph, Chris said, "Well, Mariska, we did it—"

"Again," Mariska said, finishing his sentence. 

The two co-stars then stared into each other's eyes, leaning in to kiss—before remembering they need to present the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. (See all the Emmys winners here.)

Shortly before the stars appeared on the Emmys stage, they spoke to Live From E!'s Loni Love, who asked for the tea on Olivia and Elliot's romance. But Mariska's lips are sealed, with the actress saying, "You want the tea, baby? Sweetheart, get in line!" 

For those wanting to see some real-life couples, keep scrolling to see all the stars who made the 2022 Emmys a date night...

