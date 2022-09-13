Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson Makes History With First Emmys Win

Watch : Quinta Brunson "Feels Good" About Representing Teachers on TV

Quinta Brunson's Emmy win came with a side of history.

The Abbott Elementary creator's victory for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series made her just the third Black writer and the second Black female writer to win the award.

Previously, Larry Wilmore won the category in 2002 for The Bernie Mac Show and Lena Waithe took home the Emmy for Master of None in 2017, an award she shared with Aziz Ansari.

During her acceptance speech, Quinta gave a shout-out to Larry, saying, "I do want to thank Larry Wilmore for teaching me to write television as well as he did."

Quinta also used the opportunity to give major thanks to her family and co-workers.

"I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins," she said, "We would be here forever if I tried to name my cousins and uncles and aunts. My husband and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot, thank you."