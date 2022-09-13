Zendaya Calls Euphoria A "Safe Space" During 2022 Emmys Acceptance Speech

Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

For her musical work on the HBO drama series, Zendaya garnered two other Emmy nominations this year—both in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category for "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired"—making her the is the first Black woman to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year. However, she lost out to Cinco Paul and his song "Corn Puddin'" from the Apple TV+ musical comedy Schmigadoon!.

In 2020, Zendaya picked up her first Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on season one of Euphoria. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, who was 24 years old at the time, became the youngest ever winner in the category.

"There is hope in the young people out there," Zendaya while accepting her award at the virtual ceremony in 2020. "I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And to my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you and I thank you. And thank you so, so much."

