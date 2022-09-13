The 2022 Emmys Just Gave You an Epic Kenan & Kel Reunion

Television's biggest night had the best reunion ever.
Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson has been working overtime as the 2022 Emmy Awards host, which is airing live on NBC and Peacock. The comedian not only cracked jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio's infamous dating history but he also put on an unforgettable Game of Thrones musical performance to kick off the show.
And while many pop culture fans didn't expect for Kenan do outdo himself, he sent the internet into a frenzy when he had an unexpected reunion with Kel Mitchell. The dynamic duo, who starred in Kenan & Kel, Good Burger and All That in the '90s, jumped up with joy as they shared a heartwarming moment during one of Kenan's bits.
"Why don't we take this guy's order over here," Kenan asked temporary Emmys bartender Kumail Nanjiani, before he turned to Kel, "Excuse me, sir, can I get you something?"
Kel cheekily replied, "Can I get a good burger?"
"Make it two good burgers," Kenan quipped, then leaned in to hug Kel.
The internet went wild over their reunion, with one person tweeting, "I'll never be too old to not get excited for Kenan and Kel."
"Kenan and Kel reunion at the #Emmys. Gotta say, that was pretty cool," another person wrote, with someone else adding, "The 90s kinda girl I am … needed this Kenan and Kel moment."
Kenan also tweeted about the nostalgic-inducing moment, sharing a photo of himself with Kel and captioning it, "My brotha!!"
Before Kenan stepped into his hosting duties for the Emmys, he told E! News how he wanted to make it an enjoyable show for everyone.
"I know it's a long day and a long program," he said, "but I think that's going to be my main focus so it doesn't feel so tasking. It should feel like a celebration."
The night is still not over, so keep on scrolling to see all of the winners!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).