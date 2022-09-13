Emmys 2022: John Legend Performs "Pieces" During In Memoriam Tribute to Betty White, Bob Saget and More

From one Legend to another.
During the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12, John Legend delivered a moving performance of his new song, "Pieces," as a tribute to the actors, writers, directors and TV crew members who passed away this year.
"Wasn't it you who told me grief was a teacher and everything you ever loved with leave you, leave you alone?" he sang onstage. "And the only thing you can do is pick up the pieces, let your broke heart learn, learn to live."
Late stars honored during the emotional in memoriam segment included Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, Gilbert Gottfried, Ray Liotta, Sidney Poitier and James Caan.
The ceremony came nearly two weeks after the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, where Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. On Sept. 3, the late Black Panther star was awarded with his first-ever Emmy for his work as Star Lord T'Challa on an episode of the Disney+ Marvel animated series What If...?.
The part was one of Chadwick's final roles before his 2020 death. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the Emmy on his behalf.
"When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication," she said in an acceptance speech, per Deadline. "What a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new."
She added, "You can't understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it's me? Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)