See Jackée Harry's Moving Tribute to Sheryl Lee Ralph's Historic 2022 Emmys Win

Watch : Sheryl Lee Ralph Reflects on 1st Emmy Nom for Abbott Elementary

Jackée Harry is thrilled to have finally have some company.

The actress, who won an Emmy in 1987 for her portrayal of Sandra Clark on 227, celebrated Sheryl Lee Ralph's historic win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12.

"Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience," Jackée tweeted. "For 35 years I've been the only Black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses (sic) in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight…and it's come full circle! #Emmys"

Jackée revealed that the two actresses share a very interesting connection to the role that won her the Emmy all those years ago.

"The network originally wanted [Sheryl] to play Sandra on 227, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it," she tweeted. "Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd Black woman in this category and deservedly so! I'm so excited for her #Emmys win!"