As Expected, Euphoria's Cast Shut Down the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and more Euphoria stars dropped jaws at the 2022 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 13, 2022 1:40 AMTags
Red CarpetEmmysCelebritiesZendayaNBCUEuphoriaE! Insider
Watch: Colman Domingo - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

We've never, ever been happier over the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet.

On Sept. 12, Euphoria's ZendayaSydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo made dramatic entrances at the annual awards ceremony, airing live on NBC and Peacock, as they hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

And while the hit HBO drama may be known for its wildly audacious makeup, the cast members turned heads with their spectacular fashion. (You can see every star here for additional proof that this year's carpet was unmatched.)

Without a doubt, Zendaya stunned in a strapless ballgown by Valentino that exuded glamour with its billowing floor-length train and posh front bow that cinched her waist. Additionally, Sydney shined bright in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured intricate floral embroidery and beading.

As for Colman? The actor, who recently won his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, also looked dapper in a Dolce & Gabbana get-up.

photos
Emmys: The Breakout Stars of 2022

But don't just take our word for it. Keep on scrolling to see the Euphoria trio's award-worthy fashion.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney & Zendaya

Strike a pose!

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Zendaya

Wearing Lancôme makeup.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

Wearing Armani Beauty and OPI nail polish, with her hair styled with Nexxus and Shark Beauty.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Zendaya

In Valentino and Bulgari jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In custom Oscar de la Renta and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Colman Domingo

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

2
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

3

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks All Grown Up at the 2022 Emmys

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

2
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

3

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks All Grown Up at the 2022 Emmys

4

Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

5

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

Latest News

Fans React to Olivia Newton-John Being Left Out of Emmys In Memoriam

Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni Have Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson Makes History With Emmys Win

Zendaya Calls Euphoria A "Safe Space" During 2022 Emmys Speech

Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak Joke About Their "Complicated" Relationship

The 2022 Emmys Just Gave You an Epic Kenan & Kel Reunion

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List