As Expected, Euphoria's Cast Shut Down the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

We've never, ever been happier over the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet.

On Sept. 12, Euphoria's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo made dramatic entrances at the annual awards ceremony, airing live on NBC and Peacock, as they hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

And while the hit HBO drama may be known for its wildly audacious makeup, the cast members turned heads with their spectacular fashion. (You can see every star here for additional proof that this year's carpet was unmatched.)

Without a doubt, Zendaya stunned in a strapless ballgown by Valentino that exuded glamour with its billowing floor-length train and posh front bow that cinched her waist. Additionally, Sydney shined bright in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured intricate floral embroidery and beading.

As for Colman? The actor, who recently won his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, also looked dapper in a Dolce & Gabbana get-up.