Selena Gomez's Message About the Paparazzi May Just Be the Must-See Joke of the 2022 Emmys

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success

The heart wants a good joke, especially at the 2022 Emmys.

On Sept. 12, Selena Gomez appeared at the annual award show to present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. But before the winner was announced, the Only Murders in the Building star playfully poked fun at her beloved co-stars.

It all started when Martin Short joked about the crowd not giving him a standing ovation. Steve Martin quickly asked Selena, "How much time do we have left?" She replied, "With a good diet and exercise, maybe 10, 12 years." Zing!

But wait, there's more!

Steve went on to deliver another message to the audience. "Now it's time to get to the reason why we're here," he told the crowd inside Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. "Have you or someone you loved ever considered a reverse mortgage?"

Uh-oh! Wrong show Steve.

Fortunately, Selena stepped right in with a joke that deserves a trophy of its own. "You know what I love about working with these guys?" she asked. "No paparazzi, ever."