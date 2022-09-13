Selena Gomez's Message About the Paparazzi May Just Be the Must-See Joke of the 2022 Emmys

When presenting at the 2022 Emmys, Selena Gomez poked fun at Steve Martin and Martin Short after sharing the greatest perk of working alongside them.

The heart wants a good joke, especially at the 2022 Emmys

On Sept. 12, Selena Gomez appeared at the annual award show to present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. But before the winner was announced, the Only Murders in the Building star playfully poked fun at her beloved co-stars.

It all started when Martin Short joked about the crowd not giving him a standing ovation. Steve Martin quickly asked Selena, "How much time do we have left?" She replied, "With a good diet and exercise, maybe 10, 12 years." Zing! 

But wait, there's more!

Steve went on to deliver another message to the audience. "Now it's time to get to the reason why we're here," he told the crowd inside Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. "Have you or someone you loved ever considered a reverse mortgage?"

Uh-oh! Wrong show Steve. 

Fortunately, Selena stepped right in with a joke that deserves a trophy of its own. "You know what I love about working with these guys?" she asked. "No paparazzi, ever."

The crowd erupted in applause as the camera panned to Zendaya, who was also laughing with the audience. All jokes aside, Selena has loved working on the Hulu series, which is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. (See the complete list of winners at the 2022 Emmys here.)

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Image

"I just have to say," Selena said, "that being here tonight with Steve Martin and Martin Short is the frosting on the giant, glorious cake of working with them on Only Murders in the Building."

To see more winners from the 2022 Emmys, keep reading.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited Series

Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus

Outstanding Competition Program

WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, MAID
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
WINNER: Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
WINNER: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Connie Britton, The White Lotus
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
WINNER: Love On The Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

