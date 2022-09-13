The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmys Speech Is a Masterclass in Comedy

On Sept. 12, Jennifer Coolidge took home the Emmy for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid on HBO's The White Lotus. Find out what she said in her hysterical acceptance speech.

Cheers to Jennifer Coolidge!

The actress took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid on HBO's The White Lotus, the first Emmy of Coolidge's illustrious career. 

Coolidge bested four of her White Lotus co-starsConnie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney and Natasha Rothwell—as well as Dopesick's Mare Winningham and Kaitlyn Dever.

The actress began her speech by explaining to the Microsoft Theater crowd that she had already had quite the eventful day.

"I just want to say. I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show and it made me swell up inside my dress," Coolidge explained. "I'm having a hard time speaking."

But that didn't stop her from pushing forward.

Dressed in a sparkly green and gold dress, Coolidge called the win "thrilling" before rattling off a list of names on crinkled sheet of paper.

The first season of The White Lotus is available to stream on HBO Max.

