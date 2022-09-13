Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys 2022 Acceptance Speech Is a Must-See

Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph broke into song during her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmys, where she thanked Quinta Brunson and more for their support.

Sheryl Lee Ralph's 2022 Emmys acceptance speech is going to be a tough one to follow. 

The Abbott Elementary star was shocked to hear Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers announce that she is the winner of the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. After composing herself, the actress walked up the steps of the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, Calif.—and then broke out into song.

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim's song," the actress sang Sept. 12. "I am a woman, I am an artist. And I know where my voice belongs."

The audience gave the first-time nominee, who plays Barbara Howard in the ABC series, a much-deserved standing ovation, before Sheryl delivered yet another awe-inspiring moment. "To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true," the Emmy winner said, "I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like this. This is what striving looks like."

Sheryl continued, "Don't you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me—thank you!"

According to multiple reports, Sheryl is only the second Black woman to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy series in Emmys history. The first was Sister, Sister Jackée Harry, who won for her role as Sandra Clark in 227.

On the red carpet, Sheryl spoke to Live From E!'s Laverne Cox, saying that she's proud to be representing the Black community at the ceremony. "Black is anything but basic," she said. "It is classic. It is chic. It is timeless. It is evergreen. It is far from basic. It is Black!"

And it doesn't hurt to feel loved either. The actress said she was overwhelmed by the love and support on the red carpet, adding, "I appreciate all the good vibes that have been sent my way and I feel the angels just lifting me up."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

