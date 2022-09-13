Amanda Seyfried Shares the Sweetest Message to Her Daughter at 2022 Emmys

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Reveals Most Challenging Aspect of Dropout Role

Amanda Seyfried is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

The Dropout star lit up the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 in a glimmering purple iridescent Armani Privé look. But Amanda's sparkly gown wasn't the only moment worth noting on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

While attending the annual show, in which she is nominated for her first-ever Emmy Award for the Hulu series, she shared a heartwarming message to her and Thomas Sadoski's 5-year-old daughter Nina.

Speaking to Loni Love on Live With E!, Amanda told the host her daughter "should be in bed," adding, "But it's OK, it's fine. She can stay up as long as she likes."

Amanda looked straight at the camera, as if speaking to Nina directly, saying with smile, "You can stay up."

After tackling the real-life Elizabeth Holmes for The Dropout, Amanda admitted that it was a challenge.