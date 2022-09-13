Lizzo’s Got the Juice With Her Red Hot Look at the 2022 Emmys

Lizzo hit the 2022 Emmys red carpet wearing a bold crimson outfit with layers of luxurious tulle. See the singer’s look below.

Lizzo's 2022 Emmys look is the definition of good as hell. 

The singer, 34, hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12 looking stunning, wearing a flowing red dress with statement sleeves and train. She captioned the look, "Hello, Emmys!" (See every look here.)

Lizzo's reality dance competition show, Watch Out for The Big Grrrls, is nominated at tonight's Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Competition Program, where she will go up against Nailed It, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Amazing Race, The Voice and Top Chef.

However, the "About Damn Time" singer is already a winner after taking home two Emmys at the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place on Sept. 3 and 4. She won the categories of Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program.

On Sept. 4, Lizzo celebrated her Emmy wins on Instagram, sharing a carousel of pictures, including a shot of her victory being displayed on the monitor during the awards show. She captioned the post, "EMMY AWARD WINNING COOCHIE!!!!"

Lizzo previously shared that she was elated about being nominated in six categories for the Emmys, but said she was more excited to attend television's biggest night to meet one of her idols. "You know what the Emmys are?" she said in a July 12 Instagram video. "Nicole Kidman is gonna be there, bitch. Probably!"

She added, "What am I gonna do when I meet Nicole? I don't know… That's what the Emmys means to me. I just wanted to process it because I'm so bad at processing my emotions in real-time… I've probably been in shock for the last couple hours."

Hopefully, Lizzo gets to meet Nicole tonight.

See all the Emmys arrivals below.

