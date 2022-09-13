Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Are an American Love Story on Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

Watch : Top 10 Emmys Glambot of All

It's date night for Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor!

The couple, who have been dating since 2015, were spotted sweetly holding hands while arriving to 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. For the occasion, Sarah brought the glitz in a navy blue ensemble paired with a jeweled belt and choker. Meanwhile, Holland coordinated with the Impeachment: American Crime Story star in an equally glamourous gold-and-black blazer. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

"I'm here with Holland, my partner, whom I love," Sarah—who is nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award—told Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox on the red carpet.

And while this isn't the actress' first time at the Emmys, she is nonetheless very excited to mingle with the star-studded crowd. "I've already seen a bunch of people that I know and I'm excited to tell them how much I love their work," Sarah continued. "We never get to see each other ever except at events like this, and so it's really nice to grab people by the face and just say, 'Oh my god, your work!'"