You Won't Believe Rachel Brosnahan's 2022 Emmys Dress Was a "Last-Minute Switcheroo"

While attending the 2022 Emmys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan teased the final season of her Amazon Prime series and explained why she's "excited" about what's to come.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 13, 2022 12:18 AMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsInterviewsEmmysExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainmentRachel BrosnahanNBCUE! Insider
Watch: Rachel Brosnahan Teases Mrs. Maisel Final Season at 2022 Emmys

Rachel Brosnahan sure knows how to deliver a marvelous tease.

While attending the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star was more than excited to celebrate the success of her Amazon Prime series. But as filming for the final season continues, Rachel was able to share a glimpse into what's to come. 

[Creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino keep raising the bar for us season after season and they've given us so much to do and so much to play with," Rachel exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox on Live From E!. "So we're about 3/4 of the way shooting our final season and it's been as much of a roller coaster as ever and I can't wait to share it with everyone."

According to Rachel, the cast is two episodes away from filming the final episode. And if you ask the actress, it's getting "juicy." 

"I have absolutely no idea where we're headed and I'm terrified and excited," she said. "I know it will be amazing. These guys will know how to land."

photos
2022 Emmys Parties: Star Sightings

For now, Rachel is celebrating another nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series thanks to her role as Mrs. Maisel. (To see a complete list of winners, click here.)

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

2

Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

3

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

The 32-year-old actress stunned in a violet blue Pamella Roland column gown adorned with floral bow appliques as she waited to find out if her show won big.

"We had a bit of a last-minute switcheroo so she's brand new and I'm loving her," Rachel said about her outfit. "I'll show you later what's under here. I'm taped within an inch of my life girl."

To see more red carpet looks, keep scrolling here.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Juno Temple

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

In Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Brad Goreski

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

In Armani Privé

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

In Tarik Ediz

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Taron Egerton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

In Louis Vuitton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

In Dolce & Gabbana

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

In Gucci, styled by Jason Bolden

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

Trae Patton/NBC

Brendan Hunt

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

In Naeem Khan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Rachel Brosnahan

In Pamella Roland 

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

2

Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

3
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

4

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

5

Emmys 2022: Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Are an American Love Story

Latest News

Exclusive

Amanda Seyfried Shares Sweet Message to Daughter at 2022 Emmys

2022 Emmys: See the Succession Cast Work It on the Red Carpet

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Lizzo’s Got the Juice With Her Red Hot Look at the 2022 Emmys

Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

Emmys 2022: Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Are an American Love Story

Yes, Kenan Thompson Really Danced to Theme Songs at the 2022 Emmys