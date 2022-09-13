Exclusive

Kate McKinnon Is Just as Excited About the Barbie Movie as You Are: Find Out Why

2022 Emmy nominee Kate McKinnon gave fans an idea of what's to come in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie during an exclusive interview with E! News on the red carpet.

By Allison Crist Sep 13, 2022 12:15 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsEmmysExclusivesCelebritiesKate McKinnonNBCU
Watch: Kate McKinnon Says Barbie Movie Is "EVERYTHING" at 2022 Emmys

According to Kate McKinnon, life in plastic really is fantastic. 

The Saturday Night Live alum is set to star in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie film, and she couldn't help but gush over the upcoming movie on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet Sept. 12. As Kate exclusively told Live From E!'s Laverne Cox, "It's going to be incredible. The colors and the sets are everything. The costumes are everything."

"Margot [Robbie], Ryan Gosling—everything," Kate continued, also giving a shoutout to co-star America Ferrera. "I'm so excited for people to see it."

Barbie marks Greta's third feature film following her debut, Lady Bird, and her highly acclaimed adaptation of Little Women. However, it turns out that Kate knew the director long before she stepped onto the scene. "We went to college together," the comedian revealed. "We sort of lived in a dorm together, too."  

Perhaps the duo's reunion will lead to even more collaborations in the future—especially since Kate's schedule is much less chaotic now that she's no longer starring on SNL. Asked by Laverne what she'll miss the most about the long-running sketch comedy series, Kate responded, "Honestly, the people. It's really a family: the cast, the crew, the writers, the producers."

photos
Celebrity Roommates

"My favorite people in the world," Kate added. "Just the most amazing group just doing this crazy thing week after week. I couldn't ask for more. Such a wonderful experience."

Kate's certainly going out on a high note, though—ahead of the 2022 Emmys, she scored her ninth consecutive acting nomination for her role on SNL. See if she takes home the trophy by keeping up with all of this year's Emmys winners here

Scroll on to see all the stars who hit the red carpet.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

In Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Brad Goreski

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

In Armani Privé

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

In Christian Siriano, styled by Jason Rembert

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Juno Temple

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

In Tarik Ediz

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Taron Egerton

In Brunello Cucinelli

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

In Louis Vuitton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

In Christian Siriano, styled by Ariel Tunnell

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

In Dolce & Gabbana

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

In Gucci, styled by Jason Bolden

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

Trae Patton/NBC

Brendan Hunt

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

In Naeem Khan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Rachel Brosnahan

In Pamella Roland 

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

2

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks All Grown Up at the 2022 Emmys

3
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

2

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks All Grown Up at the 2022 Emmys

3
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

4

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

5

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys 2022 Acceptance Speech Is a Must-See

Latest News

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

Lizzo's Emotional Emmys Speech Is the Monday Motivation We Needed

See Jackée Harry's Moving Tribute to Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Win

The Most Dazzling Jewelry at 2022 Emmy Awards

See Euphoria's Cast Shut Down the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Selena Gomez’s Message About Paparazzi May Be the Emmys' Must-See Joke

Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmys Speech Is a Masterclass in Comedy