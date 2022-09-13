Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards

Watch : Emmys 2022: Why We're Excited for TV's Biggest Night

The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple.

For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low gown adorned with fabric flowers. Meanwhile, Tom donned a sharp black tuxedo. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Kaley and Tom both nabbed nominations this year. Tonight, Kaley is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant. As for Tom, he scored a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark. The honor—which was awarded at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 4—went to Colman Domingo for Euphoria.

Back in July, Tom and Kaley rejoiced in the news of each other's Emmys 2022 nominations, with Tom sharing a video of the moment he and Kaley learned that she was up for the award—her second Lead Actress nomination for the HBO Max series.