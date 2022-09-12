Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Accessory at the 2022 Emmys

Watch : Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy

All of you will love Chrissy Teigen's 2022 Emmys look.

After all, at the Sept. 12 event, the pregnant model had her baby bump on display as she walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater alongside her husband John Legend. While the "All of Me" singer sported an all white suit, Chrissy stunned in a long-sleeve patchwork gown with sequins. The final touch? A hot pink clutch. (See every star's look here.)

The 2022 Emmy Awards marks Chrissy's first public appearance since the Cravings cookbook author announced her pregnancy in August. In an Instagram post, Chrissy—who experienced pregnancy loss in 2020—wrote, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again."

Chrissy, also mom to Luna and Miles, had been undergoing IVF treatments, saying that after "1 billion shots" they have another on the way.