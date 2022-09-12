Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Accessory at the 2022 Emmys

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen glowed at the 2022 Emmy Awards as she showed off her baby bump alongside husband John Legend. See the stunning pictures below.

All of you will love Chrissy Teigen's 2022 Emmys look.

After all, at the Sept. 12 event, the pregnant model had her baby bump on display as she walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater alongside her husband John Legend. While the "All of Me" singer sported an all white suit, Chrissy stunned in a long-sleeve patchwork gown with sequins. The final touch? A hot pink clutch. (See every star's look here.)

The 2022 Emmy Awards marks Chrissy's first public appearance since the Cravings cookbook author announced her pregnancy in August. In an Instagram post, Chrissy—who experienced pregnancy loss in 2020—wrote, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again."

Chrissy, also mom to Luna and Miles, had been undergoing IVF treatments, saying that after "1 billion shots" they have another on the way.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she shared. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She's looking amazing, too. At the Emmys to support John, who will sing "Pieces" during the In Memoriam segment, she was absolutely glowing.

See for yourself (and every look the stars are rocking) below...

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

In Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Brad Goreski

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

In Armani Privé

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

In Christian Siriano, styled by Jason Rembert

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Juno Temple

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

In Tarik Ediz

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Taron Egerton

In Brunello Cucinelli

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

In Louis Vuitton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

In Christian Siriano, styled by Ariel Tunnell

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

In Dolce & Gabbana

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

In Gucci, styled by Jason Bolden

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

Trae Patton/NBC

Brendan Hunt

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

In Naeem Khan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Rachel Brosnahan

In Pamella Roland 

