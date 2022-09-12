Tia Mowry Shares How You Can Win a $50K Vacation and Her Travel Must-Haves Under $27

We interviewed Tia Mowry because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Tia is a paid spokesperson for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A lot of us would love to travel all the time, but, unfortunately, it can be an expensive habit to keep up with. If you want to check items off your bucket list, Tia Mowry recommends signing up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card. Right now, card users can enter a contest to get a trip of a lifetime worth $50K.
In an exclusive E! interview, Tia talked all about the contest, using the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card to make the most of her travels, and she shared her affordable vacation must-haves.
E!: Tell me about the Boundless Bucket List Contest.
TM: I've always been passionate about travel and the positive impact it's had on my life, which is why I'm excited to be working with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card to help launch the Boundless Bucket List Contest!
Through the Boundless Bucket List Contest, three lucky winners will receive the travel experience of a lifetime and expand their world view (worth $50K). All you have to do to enter is create a Pinterest board showcasing your dream Bucket List trip and submit a short video or essay to the Boundless Bucket List Contest website explaining why the trip is important to you and how it will have a lasting impact on your life. The website is BoundlessBucketList.Chase.com and submissions opened on September 8th, 2022.
E!: What do you love about the Marriott Bonvoy card?
TM: I love that I can use my Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card on my everyday purchases, such as dining out with my family, purchasing groceries for the week, or filling up our gas tanks. Every purchase I make helps me earn more points that I can redeem later for free nights.
Tia Mowry's Travel Must-Haves
Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen & Soy, Improves Skin Tone & Texture, Hypoallergenic, Oil-Free & Non-Comedogenic
"This sunscreen for the face gives a natural healthy glow. SPF 30 and it's oil free so it's a clean, non-sticky application."
This product has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Palovue Lightning Headphones Magnetic Earphones
"These have noise cancellation, awesome sound, and are super comfortable. Get two pairs because everyone always steals them!"
These have 1,500+ 5-star reviews.
Moggei Fuzzy Socks- 6 Pairs
"These are a must have when on the plane! Super soft and snuggly. They keep your feet warm and comfy transatlantic!"
YQXCC 4 Pack Cooling Towels
"These cooling towels come in a pack of 4 so everyone in the family can have one. They really help beat the heat in the summer and keep you cool while working out or laying by the pool! No sweat!"
These four packs come in 10 colorways.
Tia Mowry Travel Q&A
E!: When you travel, do you usually check a bag or go for the carry-on.
TM: Depends on the length of my trip but usually I check my bag.
E!: Do you use packing cubes or any other organizational products when you travel?
TM: I use all kinds of things to organize my suitcase— shoe bags, mesh laundry bags, packing cubes. I love being organized especially when traveling!
E!: Name a beauty product that you never leave the house without.
TM: A hydrating lip balm.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
"Put this on at night or before a flight. Super hydrating and luscious. You wake up with completely hydrated lips!"
This lip mask has 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 899.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Nicole Martin, and Ashley Haas recommended it too.
Insect-Repellent Spruce Scarf
E!: What's an item that you always bring on a trip that everyone asks to borrow?
TM: This insect repellant wrap is the best invention ever! Not only is it beautiful but it keeps mosquitos away!
