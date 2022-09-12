You Have To See Kerry Washington's Unexpected Accessory On The Red Carpet At The 2022 Emmy Awards

Watch : Kerry Washington Talks New Movie With Charlize Theron

Leave it to Kerry Washington to kill it on the red carpet.

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, which kicked off Sept. 2 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 45-year-old stood out in a cool high-low ensemble among a sea of floor-length gowns.

On hand as a presenter, the actress arrived wearing white dress by Elie Saab, featuring an asymmetrical neckline, oversized floral appliqués, a hiked hemline in the front and long train in the back. She styled the look with unexpected black tights, matching pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and delicate Bulgari diamond jewels.

For glam, Kerry swept up her hair into an effortless top-knot and kept her make-up look soft and dewy.

While chatting with Laverne Cox on the red carpet with Live From E!, Kerry acknowledged her unconventional legwear choice, saying, "Even though it's a 107 degrees, for fashion, we'll wear black tight," pointing out that the Orange Is The New Black actress was wearing a similar style.

(See every star's red carpet arrival here)