You Have To See Kerry Washington's Unexpected Accessory On The Red Carpet At The 2022 Emmy Awards

Leave it to Kerry Washington to kill it on the red carpet.
At the 2022 Emmy Awards, which kicked off Sept. 2 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 45-year-old stood out in a cool high-low ensemble among a sea of floor-length gowns.
On hand as a presenter, the actress arrived wearing white dress by Elie Saab, featuring an asymmetrical neckline, oversized floral appliqués, a hiked hemline in the front and long train in the back. She styled the look with unexpected black tights, matching pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and delicate Bulgari diamond jewels.
For glam, Kerry swept up her hair into an effortless top-knot and kept her make-up look soft and dewy.
While chatting with Laverne Cox on the red carpet with Live From E!, Kerry acknowledged her unconventional legwear choice, saying, "Even though it's a 107 degrees, for fashion, we'll wear black tight," pointing out that the Orange Is The New Black actress was wearing a similar style.
(See every star's red carpet arrival here)
No stranger to Emmys night, Kerry was previously nominated three times in acting categories for her roles in Scandal, Confirmation and Little Fires Everywhere. In 2020, she took home a Creative Arts Emmys in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for the TV special she executive produced the ABC tribute special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times.
The actress opened up to E! News about her producing nomination before her big win, explaining that it signified a whole new chapter in her career.
"I am really proud to be creating and participating in so many different kinds of projects across so many different mediums," she told E! News in 2020. "It does feel really significant and exciting."
She added, "But I definitely don't have the sense that I've made it yet. I feel like we're just getting started."
Keep scrolling to revisit some of Kerry's best looks from over the years.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)