Exclusive

Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys

Law and Order stars Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay talked about Olivia Benson and Elliott Stabler's future in an exclusive interview on the Emmys 2022 red carpet.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 12, 2022 11:38 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsEmmysMariska HargitayChristopher MeloniCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say...

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!

The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."

Mariska and Christopher gave each other a knowing look, singlehandedly sending the internet into a frenzy. Mariska said, "You want the tea, baby? Sweetheart, get in line!"

"That's the most expensive tea you'll ever buy!" added Chris.

It was worth a try!

But here's the good news—Mariska noted that she has no plans to retire from the force anytime soon. "I don't know, but as long as I'm engaged and telling these kinds of stories, I'm loving it," she said. "Next year will be a quarter of a century!"

photos
2022 Emmys Parties: Star Sightings

Mariska said she remains passionate about playing Olivia Benson because of the fans who consistently tune in. "The idea of this woman who is powerful and brave and compassionate and a true force for good, and the show is a vehicle for good, and I am beyond grateful," she said. "It's such a partnership between the shows and the fans because what they give us and what they share with us really infuses the stories we tell."

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

2

Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

3
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

Fans are extra excited for new episodes of all the shows, which will jointly premiere as part of a three-hour crossover event on Sept. 22. The night will kick off with Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will lead into Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, before coming to an end with Law & Order

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

2

Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

3

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

4
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

5

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks All Grown Up at the 2022 Emmys

Latest News

Exclusive

Amanda Seyfried Shares Sweet Message to Daughter at 2022 Emmys

2022 Emmys: See the Succession Cast Work It on the Red Carpet

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Lizzo’s Got the Juice With Her Red Hot Look at the 2022 Emmys

Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

Emmys 2022: Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Are an American Love Story

Yes, Kenan Thompson Really Danced to Theme Songs at the 2022 Emmys