Connie Britton Says She "Hit the Floor" After Barack Obama Told Her This

Watch : Connie Britton Reacts to Barack Obama's Fangirl Moment at 2022 Emmys

Connie Britton may be a five-time Emmy Award nominee, but she totally lost her cool over this celeb interaction.

Nominated this year for her role as Nicole Mossbacher on HBO's The White Lotus, the actress recalled her most memorable fan encounter exclusively with E! News' Loni Love on the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Sept. 12. The encounter in question? The time she met Barack Obama.

The 55-year-old said she had "no idea" the former president was a fan of hers, particularly of her role as Tami Taylor on the hit series Friday Night Lights.

"When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, 'Oh, it's gonna be 'Hi, bye,' and he's gonna be like onto the next,'" she recalled. "And he said, 'I really like you in Friday Night Lights.' And I just about hit the floor."

Needless to say, it was a "big moment" for the star.

Connie could have another big moment at this year's Emmys, as she and her White Lotus co-stars—including Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett—racked up a total of eight acting nominations, marking 20 total for the series.