Connie Britton Says She "Hit the Floor" After Barack Obama Told Her This

Turns out, Connie Britton's biggest fan is none other than former President Barack Obama. Hear the five-time Emmy nominee recall how she "hit the floor" when meeting him for the first time.

Watch: Connie Britton Reacts to Barack Obama's Fangirl Moment at 2022 Emmys

Connie Britton may be a five-time Emmy Award nominee, but she totally lost her cool over this celeb interaction.

Nominated this year for her role as Nicole Mossbacher on HBO's The White Lotus, the actress recalled her most memorable fan encounter exclusively with E! News' Loni Love on the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Sept. 12. The encounter in question? The time she met Barack Obama.

The 55-year-old said she had "no idea" the former president was a fan of hers, particularly of her role as Tami Taylor on the hit series Friday Night Lights.

"When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, 'Oh, it's gonna be 'Hi, bye,' and he's gonna be like onto the next,'" she recalled. "And he said, 'I really like you in Friday Night Lights.' And I just about hit the floor."

Needless to say, it was a "big moment" for the star.

Connie could have another big moment at this year's Emmys, as she and her White Lotus co-stars—including Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett—racked up a total of eight acting nominations, marking 20 total for the series.

photos
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

"It's so wonderful," she said of the recognition, adding that she's just as happy to reunite with the cast since filming. "The last time we were all together was in Maui, and it was deep COVID, and so, this is really a beautiful celebration."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

The actress stunned in a gorgeous, coral gown by designer Monique Lhuillier and completed the look with dazzling diamond and turquoise jewelry. As for skincare, she got red carpet ready thanks to the 8-in-1 face therapy tool the TheraFace PRO.

And though she's known for her long, luscious locks, she opted to put her hair up for the event (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).

"It had to be a big decision, like, putting the hair up, but I love it," she joked on the carpet. "And it's so hot out here and it feels so great. I'm like, 'Oh, this is what it feels like when your hair is up. Amazing! I love it.'"

Season one of the White Lotus is now streaming on HBO Max, and tune in to the 2022 Emmy Awards live tonight at 8 p.m.ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

