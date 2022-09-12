Travis Barker and Kate Moss Tommy Hilfiger's Campaign Takes Fall Fashion to the Next Level

Watch : Tommy Hilfiger Talks Photo With Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Tommy Hilfiger is a brand that will always be in style. Season after season, the collections always strike that perfect balance of delivering on-trend looks along with a classic sensibility. That is especially true these days with the 90s and early 2000s aesthetic dominating the fashion trends. Just scroll through TikTok, and you'll see so many Gen Z videos crediting the designer for defining 90s fashion. Tommy Hilfiger returned to New York Fashion Week after a three-year hiatus and there's a new collection featuring some very famous faces, Travis Barker and Kate Moss.

Tommy Hilfiger's TH Monogram Collection stays true to the brand's heritage, incorporating a totally fresh edge at the same time. Check out these keep-forever pieces that will take your wardrobe to the next level.