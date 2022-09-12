Travis Barker and Kate Moss Tommy Hilfiger's Campaign Takes Fall Fashion to the Next Level

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and supermodel Kate Moss prove that Tommy Hilfiger is a brand that will always be in style.

Tommy Hilfiger is a brand that will always be in style. Season after season, the collections always strike that perfect balance of delivering on-trend looks along with a classic sensibility. That is especially true these days with the 90s and early 2000s aesthetic dominating the fashion trends. Just scroll through TikTok, and you'll see so many Gen Z videos crediting the designer for defining 90s fashionTommy Hilfiger returned to New York Fashion Week after a three-year hiatus and there's a new collection featuring some very famous faces, Travis Barker and Kate Moss.

Tommy Hilfiger's TH Monogram Collection stays true to the brand's heritage, incorporating a totally fresh edge at the same time. Check out these keep-forever pieces that will take your wardrobe to the next level.

Tommy Hilfiger's TH Monogram Collection

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Iconic Baseball Cap

If you want to be one of those people who looks like they wore a hat on purpose (versus merely covering up a bad hair day), this is the one you need. It is effortlessly chic with with its polished gold monogram and you can also get this style in black.

$55
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Logo T-Shirt

Tommy Hilfiger is the king of balance. This t-shirt is casual, yet it can be easily dressed up. It's modern, but with some timeless elements. Plus, this is a purchase you can feel good about since it's made from sustainably grown cotton that was grown without chemical pesticides, chemical fertilizers or genetically modified seeds, per the brand. This shirt comes in three colorways.

$40
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Embroidery Joggers

Just because you're wearing sweatpants, it doesn't mean that you can't dress up. These joggers pair perfectly with a button-down shirt or a simple tank top. There are so many styling options with these versatile pants, which come in four colors.

$129
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Pure Silk Twill Tie

You'll be dressed for success when you accessorize with these monogram print tie, which also comes in red.

$60
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Leather Belt

This TH belt brings the perfect dash of color to any outfit. Wear this with trousers, jeans, or even over a shirtdress for a fashion-forward look.

$75
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Relaxed Wide Leg Trousers

Look dressed up and feel comfortable in these relaxed, wide-leg pants. Just pair them with your favorite white top and you'll be ready to go.

$139
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Oversized Scarf

The TH Monogram Oversized Scarf is equal parts chic and cozy. It also comes in blue.

$95
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Colorblock Boot

Fall doesn't officially start until you get a new pair of boots. These boots are rugged, yet refined and they're super comfortable too.

$179
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Leather Sneaker

It does not get any cooler than these leather monogram sneakers. You'll want to wear them with everything.

$149
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Relaxed Tipped Cardigan

Get a relaxed fit with a refined style when you add this oversized sweater to your wardrobe.

$169
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Quilted Backpack

Put all of your essentials in this sleek, quilted backpack. It has room for all of your must-haves and it will make your commute to work or school a million times more chic. You can get this style in black and navy blue.

$139
Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger TH Monogram Logo Bomber Jacket

A bomber jacket is perennially on-trend. You will wear this forever and ever.

$179
Tommy Hilfiger

If you're looking for more celeb-inspired shopping, check out these affordable BaubleBar necklaces that Katie Holmes recently rocked.

