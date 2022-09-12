Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys

Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller made the 2022 Emmy Awards a family affair. See Ella, 20, channel mom Christine Taylor while looking all grown up during their red carpet outing.

A daddy-daughter date night.

Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).

Ella looked like a mini-me of mom Christine with a messy blond bob with bangs. She finished her look with diamond ring accessories.

The duo flashed smiles while posing for pics on the Emmys red carpet.

Stiller's AppleTV+ series Severance is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series during tonight's telecast and he's also up for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Its stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken are all also nominated in various acting categories.

Stars & Their Mini-Me Kids

Stiller and Taylor—who also share son Quinlin, 16—revealed in February that they got back together nearly five years after the couple first announced their separation.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The Meet the Parents star explained the COVID-19 pandemic forced their family to reunite under one roof.

"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," he said. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that."

He added, "It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

"I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different," he shared. "And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.'"

Check out all the celebrities on the Emmys red carpet below.

