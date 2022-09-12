Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys

Watch : Nicholas Braun Talks Getting Love From Ben Stiller & More at 2022 Emmys

A daddy-daughter date night.

Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).

Ella looked like a mini-me of mom Christine with a messy blond bob with bangs. She finished her look with diamond ring accessories.

The duo flashed smiles while posing for pics on the Emmys red carpet.

Stiller's AppleTV+ series Severance is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series during tonight's telecast and he's also up for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Its stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken are all also nominated in various acting categories.