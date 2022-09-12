Shangela Shares Her Motivation To Win DWTS Ahead of Season 31 Premiere

Watch : Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant

Shangela is cha-cha-chaing her way into history.

How so? She's the first ever drag queen to compete on Dancing with the Stars, partnering with Gleb Savchenko for the show's upcoming 31st season. Though never technically trained in dance, in an exclusive interview with E! the star assures, "Trust me, I'm coming to put on a show."

That's a show we're looking forward to see. The performer also expressed her joy about the upcoming episodes saying, "First of all, I am thrilled and honored they asked me to be a part of this. It's called Dancing With The Stars—I just consider myself a working girl," she shared. "I'm in the group with stars, as well. Like Wayne Brady judged me on Rupaul's Drag Race back when I was on season three—that was like a decade ago—and told me at that time, 'Shangela I believe in you. I think you have star power.'"

Though she's clearly excited to be hanging with the stars on the dance floor, Shangela shares there's one special person she's looking forward to seeing more than anyone.