Andrew Garfield, Issa Rae and More Stars Break Labor Day Rule in Fierce White Looks at 2022 Emmys

Watch : BEST Emmys Fashion Moments: Zendaya, Kristen Bell & More

The fashion rules were meant to be broken!

On Sept. 12, television's biggest and brightest stars turned the red carpet into their own personal runway for the 2022 Emmy Awards, which is being hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson and airing on NBC and Peacock.

And while a sea of pretty in pink gowns and super sparkly creations filled the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it was the all-white looks that really stole the show at the annual ceremony. (See every star here.)

After all, we love when celebrities take fashion risks, breaking away from outdated rules such as not wearing white after Labor Day.

Andrew Garfield looked white hot, hot, hot in a sleek suit that he paired with an unbuttoned down shirt, gold necklace and black dress shoes. Kerry Washington and Jean Smart were both the definition of chic, as they sashayed down the red carpet in sophisticated gowns.

Kerry dressed to the nines in a strapless mini dress that featured an asymmetrical floor-length train and massive flower details, while the Hacks actress was a vision in a long-sleeve body-hugging design with a draped neckline.