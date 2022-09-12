Issa Rae Says She's Still Rooting For "Everybody Black" at the 2022 Emmys

Issa Rae has not changed her rooting interests.
After the Insecure star made meme history at the 2017 Emmys by saying she was "rooting for everybody Black," Issa doubled down this year.
When Live From E!'s co-host Loni Love asked Issa who she was rooting for at the 2022 Emmys, she responded, "Everybody Black. Nothing's changed. It will never change."
Issa herself is a nominee for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for the final season of Insecure, alongside Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, The Great's Elle Fanning and Hacks' Jean Smart, who won the award last year.
In addition to her acting nomination, Issa's third overall, she is also nominated as an executive producer on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, which is going up against Saturday Night Live for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.
When it comes to the end of Insecure, which finished its five season on HBO in 2021, Issa hopes its dedicated fan base looks back on its groundbreaking run affectionately.
"I hope people remember us as their favorite show," Issa said on the red carpet. "I hope that people witness the doors that this show has opened, and for me, it has such a fond place in my heart, and I hope it does for everybody else too."
When it comes to the advice Issa would give to young and aspiring creators, she said it's really quite simple.
"I always give the same advice. Work with your friends," Issa said. "I think it's so attainable if you just circle yourself with the right ones who are passionate."
Issa pointed to her friend Robin Thede, who created A Black Lady Sketch Show, as a friend who she loves to collaborate with.
All five seasons of Insecure are available to stream on HBO Max.
