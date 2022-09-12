How The Great Inspired Elle Fanning's Old Hollywood Emmys 2022 Look

Watch : Elle Fanning Pays Homage to Old Hollywood at 2022 Emmys

Elle Fanning is taking a note from old Hollywood for the 2022 Emmys.

The actress shared the inspiration behind her retro look with Live From E!'s Laverne Cox Sept. 12, revealing that she called on The Great costume designer Sharon Long and seamstress Catherine Shaw to craft her red carpet ensemble. (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.)

"I've always been inspired by the glamour of the '50s, specifically when costume designers would design actresses gowns," Elle shared while speaking to Laverne at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. "It's so special and you can see those dresses are made with love."

The Emmy-nominee continued, "Once I got nominated, I thought, 'wouldn't it be amazing if she designed my dress?'"

Sharon and Catherine were more than happy to oblige Elle's request and worked after-hours to hand-make the custom pink and black ensemble. Elle couldn't be happier with the way it turned out, adding, "I wanted to pay homage to the creatives on our show, because the world that's created in The Great, the way it looks is so important."