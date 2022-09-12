Go Inside Beyonce’s Flawless Birthday Party with Adele, Kim Kardashian and More

Beyoncé threw a roller disco-themed birthday bash on Sept. 11, in honor of her 41st birthday. See what Jay-Z, Adele, Kim Kardashian and more wore.

Not scoring an invite to this party may indeed break your soul.

Just one week after she rang in her 41st birthday, Beyoncé celebrated with a roller-disco theme party alongside a star-studded lineup, including husband Jay-Z, at a private mansion in Bel Air, on Sept. 11.

On the guest list? Adele and Rich Paul. Plus, Kim Kardashian, who sported a red-and-black striped catsuit and Yeezy shades. Kim was accompanied by pal Lala Anthony and sister Khloé Kardashian, who dazzled in silver and gold outfits respectively. Khloé posted a Instagram photo of the trio, writing, "All the single ladies."

Meanwhile, Offset channeled Michael Jackson, sporting a bedazzled blazer and one sequin glove inspired by the King of Pop's 1984 Grammys look. Then there was a blonde Machine Gun Kelly—in a giant pink and white fur jacket—who had  fiancée Megan Fox (stunning in a sparkly, silver two-piece outfit with matching platform heels) by his side.

 

 

photos
Secrets About Beyoncé

Keep reading to see every glamorous pic from the flawless event…

Maciel / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian
Maciel / BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Adele and Rich Paul
Maciel / BACKGRID
Jay-Z
Maciel/TPG / BACKGRID
Offset
Maciel/TPG / BACKGRID
Drake
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Maciel/TPG / BACKGRID
Michael B. Jordan
Maciel/TPG / BACKGRID
Lizzo
Maciel/TPG / BACKGRID
Jayden Smith

