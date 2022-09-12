Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : BEST Emmys Fashion Moments: Zendaya, Kristen Bell & More

If they wowed you on the small screen, wait until they step on the red carpet.

On Sept. 12, the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are coming together for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the live award show is set to honor the best shows of the past year in multiple genres. Succession leads the pack in the drama series category with 25 nods, followed by HBO Max's hit Euphoria, which earned 16. Following close behind would be comedy series contenders, Ted Lasso, scooping 20 nominations, with Hacks and Only Murders in the Building right behind, respectively earning 17 apiece.

While acceptance speeches and A-list presenters are enough for fans to tune in, it's impossible not to mention the red carpet.

Your favorite nominees like Kaley Cuoco, Quinta Brunson, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya are expected to wow with their fashionable looks. After all, it's not every Monday you get invited to an award show.