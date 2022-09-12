Chris Lane and Lauren Lane Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

I don't know about you but Chris Lane and his Lauren Bushnell Lane are seeing blue.

The couple revealed they are expecting a baby boy as seen in a sweet social media post.

"We can't wait to meet you baby BOY," Lauren wrote on Instagram on Sept. 12, along with a series of family photos in which she wore a soft blue dress that highlighted her growing baby bump.

Back in June, Chris and Lauren announced they were expecting their second child, just one week shy of their son Dutton Walker's 1st birthday.

"Party of 4, coming October 2022," Lauren, 32, wrote on Instagram on June 6. "I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!"

That same day, Chris, 37, also shared a photo from the pregnancy shoot on his own Instagram account, writing, "I guess it's no secret to what's been goin on in the Lane household. Dutty is gonna be a brother!"