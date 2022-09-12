Chris Lane and Lauren Lane Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

I don't know about you but Chris Lane and his Lauren Bushnell Lane are seeing blue.
The couple revealed they are expecting a baby boy as seen in a sweet social media post.
"We can't wait to meet you baby BOY," Lauren wrote on Instagram on Sept. 12, along with a series of family photos in which she wore a soft blue dress that highlighted her growing baby bump.
Back in June, Chris and Lauren announced they were expecting their second child, just one week shy of their son Dutton Walker's 1st birthday.
"Party of 4, coming October 2022," Lauren, 32, wrote on Instagram on June 6. "I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!"
That same day, Chris, 37, also shared a photo from the pregnancy shoot on his own Instagram account, writing, "I guess it's no secret to what's been goin on in the Lane household. Dutty is gonna be a brother!"
Lauren, who was previously engaged to Ben Higgins after the two met on the 20th season of The Bachelor, married Chris in a private Nashville ceremony in October 2019. The country music star popped the question to Lauren earlier that year by playing his song "Big, Big Plans," which he wrote specifically for his now wife.
Before sharing the sex of her baby, the Bachelor Nation star opened up about her second pregnancy, saying it came as a total surprise.
"To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise," Lauren told PEOPLE in June. "We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing."
She added, "We're both just incredibly excited."