See Taylor Swift Like Never Before in New Poster for Amsterdam

Watch : Taylor Swift Returns to Acting in New Amsterdam Trailer

Taylor Swift is swapping a red scarf for a black shoulder coat.

A new poster for her upcoming film Amsterdam shows the "Shake It Off" singer posing with a hand on her hip and another on her neck as she gives the camera a mistrustful look. Taylor's look in the poster for the '30s-set movie sees her donning a green long-sleeved blouse and skirt complete with a black belt, black earrings and a black hat. But the singer isn't disappearing completely into the role, as the character also dons the "All Too Well" singer's signature red lip.

Taylor is set to play a mourning daughter in director David O. Russell's mystery film, as seen based on released footage at CinemaCon. In the clip, the singer-songwriter is grieving her father's death while co-star Chris Rock coolly observes the situation.

"You have a dead white man in a box. It's not even a coffin, it has no lid," Chris says as Taylor cries. "You know who's going to get in trouble? The Black men."