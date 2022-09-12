Kendall Jenner Explains How She Reacts to False Narratives About Herself and Her Family

Kendall Jenner shared how she feels about seeing false narratives about herself and her family, during a conversation with Jay Shetty. Here's what she had to say.

By Alexandra Bellusci Sep 12, 2022 9:05 PMTags
Kendall JennerKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Kendall Jenner Addresses Narrative About Kardashian Family

Kendall Jenner doesn't have time to keep up with false narratives. 

After spending most of her life in the public eye, the model has seen all kinds of stories written about her and her family. But as she recently reflected, that doesn't make it any easier to see untrue things written about her out in the world.

"There's so many false narratives. So many people think they have you figured out when they don't even know the half of it, Jenner explained during the Sept. 12 episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. "It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like I know who I am, so why does anything else matter?"

She added, "Everything else is just noise."

photos
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

Jenner also explained how her much her mindset has shifted since starting her modeling career, revealing how her drive ultimately led to her feeling burned out.

"The things that I accomplished, even my job, at one point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model," the reality star recalled. "I didn't stop until I was 24, then I was like okay I think I need to take it back a notch."

Jenner shared that while she's proud of all she's accomplished in her career so far, she's even prouder of the self-work she's done the last few years. 

The Kardashians star, who has been vocal about dealing with anxiety in the past, said, "There was a core 5 years where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest and I felt like I was saying yes to everything because I felt really grateful to be in the position I was in." 

 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family

2
Update!

Why People Still Can't Stop Talking About Elizabeth Holmes

3

Go Inside Beyonce’s Birthday Party with Adele, Kim Kardashian & More

However, after reaching a period of burnout, Jenner decided it was time to set boundaries so she could better show up for herself and those around her. "I just wasn't happy anymore so I had to set those boundaries for myself," she noted. "I need to start saying 'no' when I can and start prioritizing me and my wellbeing."

And it's a decision she knows was the right one, adding, "It has done wonders for me." 

Elsa/Getty Images

The 818 Tequila founder is still doing what she loves and on Sept. 9, she strutted her stuff on the runway at the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week. The next day Jenner was photographed with boyfriend Devin Booker at the Marni Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show.

Trending Stories

1

Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family

2
Update!

Why People Still Can't Stop Talking About Elizabeth Holmes

3

Go Inside Beyonce’s Birthday Party with Adele, Kim Kardashian & More

4

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie

5

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

Latest News

Exclusive

Stranger Things Director Reacts to Sadie Sink Emmys Snub

Go Inside Beyonce’s Birthday Party with Adele, Kim Kardashian & More

Simon Cowell Talks Jennifer Hudson's American Idol Elimination

See All the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Chris Lane and Lauren Lane Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

Jennifer Lawrence Says RHOBH's Erika Jayne is "Evil"

Exclusive

Every Beauty Detail From Jason Wu's NYFW Spring/Summer 2023 Collection