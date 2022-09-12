Kendall Jenner Explains How She Reacts to False Narratives About Herself and Her Family

Kendall Jenner doesn't have time to keep up with false narratives.
After spending most of her life in the public eye, the model has seen all kinds of stories written about her and her family. But as she recently reflected, that doesn't make it any easier to see untrue things written about her out in the world.
"There's so many false narratives. So many people think they have you figured out when they don't even know the half of it, Jenner explained during the Sept. 12 episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. "It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like I know who I am, so why does anything else matter?"
She added, "Everything else is just noise."
Jenner also explained how her much her mindset has shifted since starting her modeling career, revealing how her drive ultimately led to her feeling burned out.
"The things that I accomplished, even my job, at one point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model," the reality star recalled. "I didn't stop until I was 24, then I was like okay I think I need to take it back a notch."
Jenner shared that while she's proud of all she's accomplished in her career so far, she's even prouder of the self-work she's done the last few years.
The Kardashians star, who has been vocal about dealing with anxiety in the past, said, "There was a core 5 years where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest and I felt like I was saying yes to everything because I felt really grateful to be in the position I was in."
However, after reaching a period of burnout, Jenner decided it was time to set boundaries so she could better show up for herself and those around her. "I just wasn't happy anymore so I had to set those boundaries for myself," she noted. "I need to start saying 'no' when I can and start prioritizing me and my wellbeing."
And it's a decision she knows was the right one, adding, "It has done wonders for me."
The 818 Tequila founder is still doing what she loves and on Sept. 9, she strutted her stuff on the runway at the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week. The next day Jenner was photographed with boyfriend Devin Booker at the Marni Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show.