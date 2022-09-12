We're All Shook Up Over Jacob Elordi's Elvis Casting After Austin Butler's Biopic Turn

Jacob Elordi has been announced as the next star to take on the role of Elvis in the upcoming A24 production Priscilla.

By Daisy Maldonado Sep 12, 2022 8:51 PMTags
CelebritiesJacob Elordi
Watch: Riley Keough on Austin Butler Portraying Her Grandfather Elvis

A new Elvis has entered the building.

Fresh off Austin Butler's knockout performance as the King of Rock and Roll in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Elvis Presley's life is getting another the big-screen treatment once more. And its Euphoria's Jacob Elordi who is set to step into those iconic blue suede shoes.

The upcoming film, called Priscilla, centers around Elvis's wife, Priscilla Presley. "Sofia Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film 'Priscilla' based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley," the A24 film's press release notes. "Published in 1985, Presley's intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation."

Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny will star opposite Jacob as the film's titular character. (Olivia DeJonge played Priscilla in the movie Elvis.) 

read
Jacob Elordi Recalls Asking Ben Affleck for Advice on Dealing With Public Scrutiny

Filming for this project has yet to begin, per the press release, but is set to begin in Toronto this fall.

And it seems like Jacob is already excited about the role. On his Instagram Stories, the Kissing Booth alum shared a screenshot of a Deadline article announcing his and Cailee's casting.

He also posted a black-and-white photo of Elvis on his Instagram page, simply captioning it "E."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

2

Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family

3

UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle

As it turns out, the actor's love of the famed musician and actor is anything but new as back in 2020, he and then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween

We can't help but already be falling in love with this new iteration of Elvis.

Trending Stories

1

Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

See King Charles, Anne, Edward & Andrew Unite for Queen's Procession

4

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events

5

Here's What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis After Her Death

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence Says RHOBH's Erika Jayne is "Evil"

Exclusive

Every Beauty Detail From Jason Wu's NYFW Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

See Taylor Swift Like Never Before in New Poster for Amsterdam

Kendall Jenner Shares How She Reacts to False Narratives About Herself

Update!

Why People Still Can't Stop Talking About Elizabeth Holmes

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie

Check Out Country Star Kane Brown's Cutest "Girl Dad" Moments