We're All Shook Up Over Jacob Elordi's Elvis Casting After Austin Butler's Biopic Turn

A new Elvis has entered the building.
Fresh off Austin Butler's knockout performance as the King of Rock and Roll in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Elvis Presley's life is getting another the big-screen treatment once more. And its Euphoria's Jacob Elordi who is set to step into those iconic blue suede shoes.
The upcoming film, called Priscilla, centers around Elvis's wife, Priscilla Presley. "Sofia Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film 'Priscilla' based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley," the A24 film's press release notes. "Published in 1985, Presley's intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation."
Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny will star opposite Jacob as the film's titular character. (Olivia DeJonge played Priscilla in the movie Elvis.)
Filming for this project has yet to begin, per the press release, but is set to begin in Toronto this fall.
And it seems like Jacob is already excited about the role. On his Instagram Stories, the Kissing Booth alum shared a screenshot of a Deadline article announcing his and Cailee's casting.
He also posted a black-and-white photo of Elvis on his Instagram page, simply captioning it "E."
As it turns out, the actor's love of the famed musician and actor is anything but new as back in 2020, he and then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween
We can't help but already be falling in love with this new iteration of Elvis.