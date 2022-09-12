Lacey Chabert's First-Ever Clothing Collection Is So Fetch—and Includes Mommy & Me Looks

This article is sponsored by HSN. These items were selected from HSN because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Fetch has finally happened. Actress and working mom Lacey Chabert has launched her first-ever apparel collection with HSN, and it's even better than a pair of white gold hoops. E! spoke with Lacey about the inspiration behind her designs, her favorite pieces, and so much more. "It's really fun to be super involved in the design process," Lacey told us, "And I also learned how similar this is to bringing a film to life."

Read on to learn all about Lacey's exclusive-to-HSN line, and maybe even do a little shopping for yourself.

E: Have you always wanted to design a line of clothing?

Lacey Chabert: I have! Collaborating with HSN on this has been a dream come true. Clothing is such a way to express yourself, and I'm actually a longtime HSN shopper!

E: Well, that answers my question of how you decided on HSN for your line.

LC: I've always loved the experience of shopping with them, so when I had the opportunity to work with HSN, it seemed like the perfect fit.

Speaking of the perfect fit, here's a look at everything you can buy from the Lacey Chabert x HSN line: