Meadow Walker Pens Message to Dad and "Best Friend" Paul Walker On What Would've Been His 49th Birthday

Meadow Walker is remembering Paul Walker on his birthday.
The model celebrated what would have been the Fast and Furious actor's 49th birthday, with a sweet throwback photo of the two hugging.
"Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul." she captioned the Sept. 12 Instagram post, alongside a picture of new Paul Walker Foundation clothing. "I love you forever and miss you everyday. New @paulwalkerfdn designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good."
Followers flooded the comment section of Meadow's post, wishing Paul a happy birthday and sharing their love for him. Meadow also shared a post from Paul's Fast and Furious co-star, Jordan Brewster, to her Instagram Stories. Jordan shared a video of herself and Paul laughing alongside the caption, "I find these on my phone and feel like he is still here. Paul's laughter. His beautiful smile and spirit."
She continued, "Join me in celebrating his birthday today by honoring the @paulwalkerfdn. Do good. Be good. Link in my bio to buy."
Paul passed away in a car crash in Santa Clarita, Calif. in 2013. In 2015, on Paul's 42nd birthday, Meadow created the Paul Walker Foundation to continue giving back through Paul's passion for marine biology. The actor studied the field in college and appeared in the National Geographic Channel's Expedition Great White in 2010.
She announced the foundation in an Instagram post, writing, "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions."
Meadow continued, "His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father."