Meadow Walker Pens Message to Dad and "Best Friend" Paul Walker On What Would've Been His 49th Birthday

Watch : Remembering Paul Walker 8 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Meadow Walker is remembering Paul Walker on his birthday.

The model celebrated what would have been the Fast and Furious actor's 49th birthday, with a sweet throwback photo of the two hugging.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul." she captioned the Sept. 12 Instagram post, alongside a picture of new Paul Walker Foundation clothing. "I love you forever and miss you everyday. New @paulwalkerfdn designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good."

Followers flooded the comment section of Meadow's post, wishing Paul a happy birthday and sharing their love for him. Meadow also shared a post from Paul's Fast and Furious co-star, Jordan Brewster, to her Instagram Stories. Jordan shared a video of herself and Paul laughing alongside the caption, "I find these on my phone and feel like he is still here. Paul's laughter. His beautiful smile and spirit."

She continued, "Join me in celebrating his birthday today by honoring the @paulwalkerfdn. Do good. Be good. Link in my bio to buy."