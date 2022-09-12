See Jason Aldean Reflect on 2017 Las Vegas Shooting in Chilling Documentary Trailer

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Jason Aldean will never forget the evening of Oct. 1, 2017.

In a new documentary, the country music singer, 45, looks back at the mass shooting that took place that night at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Aldean was on stage performing when a gunman opened fire. "When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in the headlights," he recalled per a press release for the documentary, which is titled 11 Minutes. "And my security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage."

Aldean, his band and his crew were unharmed. However, 58 people were killed that night and more than 800 were injured.

In the documentary, Aldean reflects on feelings of survivor's guilt. "It's hard not to feel a little guilty," he said. "I mean, those people were there to support us."