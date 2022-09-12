See Jason Aldean Reflect on 2017 Las Vegas Shooting in Chilling Documentary Trailer

Jason Aldean will never forget the evening of Oct. 1, 2017.
In a new documentary, the country music singer, 45, looks back at the mass shooting that took place that night at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Aldean was on stage performing when a gunman opened fire. "When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in the headlights," he recalled per a press release for the documentary, which is titled 11 Minutes. "And my security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage."
Aldean, his band and his crew were unharmed. However, 58 people were killed that night and more than 800 were injured.
In the documentary, Aldean reflects on feelings of survivor's guilt. "It's hard not to feel a little guilty," he said. "I mean, those people were there to support us."
The four-part docuseries features first-person narratives from concertgoers, officers of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, hospital trauma teams, first responders and FBI agents. It also includes police bodycam footage and cell phone videos from that night.
Storme Warren, a SiriusXM host and festival emcee, recalled how strangers helped one another during that time.
"It's important that people know the truth out of respect for those we lost, out of those who were injured, those who are still mentally and physically scarred … that everybody's spirits and legacies remain intact," Warren said. "That friendships made that night in those 11 minutes were made for a reason. The story, to me, wasn't about a shooter. It was about people helping each other."
11 Minutes premieres on Paramount+ Sept. 27